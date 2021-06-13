Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clean Car Package Welcomed But Could Be Strengthened

Sunday, 13 June 2021, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) has welcomed the clean car discount package announced today, but says the Government missed an opportunity to go further.

“We do welcome today’s news, as we have called for support on the demand side for a long time,” says Greig Epps, MTA’s Advocacy and Strategy Manager.

“We’re delighted the Government has considered the safety aspect, by setting a minimum 3-star rating.

“We do believe there are still opportunities to strengthen the package further though. This can be done by making the rebate process easier for consumers, increasing the size of the rebate and focussing on carbon reduction rather than just electrification,” he said.

Mr Epps said the proposed rebate process will still require vehicle purchasers to have enough cash or take a loan to purchase a vehicle first and only then apply for the rebate.

“This could still be a hurdle for the average Kiwi family,” he said.

“While dealers will be happy to help with making applications, perhaps the Government could look at allowing the buyer to access the funds at the time of purchase. Or is it possible for the dealer to access the funds on behalf of the buyer?”

The MTA believes the size of the rebate may not be sufficient to stimulate demand to the level the Government wanted. In comparison to other countries, the level of rebate is proportionately far less.

“New EVs start at about $48,000 and average about $68,000k. Whereas, you can get a really good new petrol car for under $30,000. The rebate only covers some of that gap.

“We think the Government may need to reach a bit deeper into its pockets if it’s expecting Kiwi families to reach into theirs.”

Mr Epps said the scheme could lower carbon emissions more if the rebate scheme had included hybrid vehicles.

“In its final report, the Climate Change Commission acknowledged that hybrids will need to be a transition vehicle.

“If we think about it in terms of available supply, there are fewer than 200,000 EVs in Japan, compared with millions of hybrids. So it’s disappointing the Government wasn’t willing to extend the rebate to hybrids as well.”

Mr Epps noted that today’s announcement continued to focus on what is being brought into the country, but not what is currently on our roads.

“There remains the unanswered question of what we do with the existing fleet of 5.5 million vehicles,” he said.

“We need people to be thinking about how they keep their current vehicle running clean through regular servicing and the Government to be looking at introducing emissions testing.”

It will become increasingly unattractive for motor vehicle dealers to take trade-ins of cars that are no longer desirable, he said.

“So where do people go to remove their car from the fleet? More than ever this country needs a comprehensive motor vehicle scrappage strategy.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Energy Resources Aotearoa: Doubling Of Coal Use Shows Need For Local Natural Gas

New figures showing a near doubling of coal-fired electricity generation highlight New Zealand’s energy shortage and the need for natural gas as a lower carbon alternative, according to Energy Resources Aotearoa... More>>


E Tu: ‘Sense Of Mourning’ As Norske Skog Mill Set To Close

Workers at Norske Skog’s Tasman Mill now know they’ll be losing their jobs in little over a month’s time.
On Wednesday afternoon, workers were told the mill will be stopping production from the end of June... More>>




Stats NZ: Card Spending Sees Strong Growth In May

Seasonally adjusted card spending rose by $189 million (2.3 percent) between April 2021 and May 2021, Stats NZ said today.
Spending rose across all industries for the first time since New Zealand moved to level 1 in June 2020... More>>


Catalist: NZ’s New SME Stock Exchange, Gets Licence To Go Public

New Zealand has a new stock exchange – designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to raise up to $20 million a year from the public.
Called Catalist, the exchange has already been successfully working the private investment sector.... More>>

E-Commerce: Over 40% Of Those Engaged In The Bitcoin Community Are Millennials

Bitcoin has emerged to be a popular topic among millennials with digital currency increasingly being viewed as a potential source of creating wealth through investments. The interest in bitcoin by millennials signals the role this age group plays in the possible realization of the digital currency’s mass adoption... More>>



Stats NZ: New Zealand Is Getting Drier

While there is natural variation in precipitation due to seasons and cycles, New Zealand appears to be getting drier, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 