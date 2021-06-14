Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mackenzie Elvin Law Expands Its New Generation Of Partners

Monday, 14 June 2021, 10:00 am
Press Release: Mackenzie Elvin Law

Mackenzie Elvin Law welcomes Jason Bywater-Lutman to the partnership, making a seven-strong team of principals. The appointment confirms the firm’s commitment to building a strong intergenerational practice.

Jason is passionate about helping Bay of Plenty locals achieve the best legal solutions possible in his areas of speciality – property, development, construction and wider commercial law.

Mackenzie Elvin Law Senior Partner Graeme Elvin says Jason is a great addition to the partnership, and his appointment has come at an important time for the firm.

“It’s not only about outstanding people, for us that’s a given, but also the need for extensive legal experience. We’ve seen a rapid growth in the Bay of Plenty and Jason is excited to use his expertise to help shape the region now, and in the future, and I’m looking forward to seeing him flourish in the Mackenzie Elvin environment,” he says.

Jason, who has close to two decades of law experience, is proud to call the Bay of Plenty home. He settled in Mount Maunganui in 2014 with his young family, following stints practising law in Auckland, the United Kingdom and Wellington.

“The Bay’s thriving property and commercial sector has created unparalleled growth opportunities. I’m proud to be part of the region’s development and to help clients obtain excellent outcomes in their endeavours. Joining the successful and well-established partnership at Mackenzie Elvin Law gives me the chance to offer clients customised and full legal services with an exceptional team behind me,” says Jason.

The appointment of Jason follows the recent promotions of Rebecca Savage and Thomas Refoy-Butler to partner. These three, along with partner Tom Elvin, make up the second generation of partners at the firm.

Mackenzie Elvin Law is committed to being ‘the best on the ground’ recognising that law isn’t above anyone – it’s for everyone – and that’s why the local business has a reputation of not only strong legal competence but also approachability.

For more information: www.mackenzie-elvin.com

