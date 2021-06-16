Mobile Gaming In Asia - 1B Users In 2021; Revenue To Reach $100B By 2025

The video game industry as a whole is one of the world’s fastest-rising industries. Mobile gaming in Asia has particularly grown significantly in the last decade and projections see an even brighter future for the segment. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, revenue from mobile gaming in Asia is expected to reach $99.67B by 2025 after generating $58.65B in 2020 while the number of users is projected to pass 1B in 2021.

Mobile Gaming Revenue From Asia Increased By 26% In 2020

The mobile game industry has always been historically strong in Asia, home to the world’s largest video game market – China. Mobile gaming in Asia grew significantly due to the Coronavirus pandemic that kept citizens indoors, resulting in a spike in video game engagement.

Revenue from mobile games in Asia amounted to $58.65B in 2020 after experiencing a 26% increase from 2019. In 2021, mobile gaming in Asia is projected to add another $10B to 2020’s revenue amounting to $68.16B. From 2020 – 2025, mobile gaming in Asia is expected to have a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.19% growing to $99.67B by 2025.

Mobile Gaming Users In Asia Grew By 20% In 2020; Projected To Reach 1B In 2021

Mobile game users in Asia grew by 20% in 2020 to 948.5M and is projected to cross the 1B mark in 2021. Mobile gaming penetration rate rose from 18.1% in 2019 to 21.6% in 2020. By 2025, penetration rate is projected to reach 27.9%. From 2020-2025 the number of mobile gaming users in Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% reaching 1.27B by 2025.

Revenue per mobile game user in Asia amounted to $61.84 in 2020, up from $58.9 in 2019. From 2020 – 2025, revenue per user is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87%, reaching $78.44 in 2025.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented;

“One of the main growth drivers of Mobile Gaming is the free-to-play model which many iconic titles have adapted such as the Call of Duty franchise’s successful launch of Call of Duty Mobile. Expect mobile gaming to grow even more in the coming years as the data suggests, as the industry is only in its infancy and is just entering potential growth areas such as subscription-based services.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/06/15/mobile-gaming-in-asia-1b-users-in-2021-revenue-to-reach-almost-100b-by-2025/

© Scoop Media

