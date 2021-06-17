Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UK Climate Risk Firm - Urgentem - Announces Expansion To New Zealand

Thursday, 17 June 2021, 5:45 am
Press Release: Urgentum

New Zealand recently became the first country to introduce a law that will require banks, insurers and investment managers to report the impacts of climate change on their business. Disclosures will be mandated beginning 2022, once the law is passed.

The country’s emergence as a leader in the global transition to a low carbon economy has prompted Urgentem, a UK based climate risk data and analytics firm, to expand their international footprint to New Zealand.

Urgentem’s CEO Girish Narula, explained the thinking behind the company’s move,

We chose New Zealand as our first venture beyond the UK, because we are confident in finding like-minded partners, who are contributing towards the transition to a sustainable low carbon economy. Recent legislative developments have further highlighted New Zealand’s commitments towards fighting climate change.

New Zealander Kasper Brandt, Head of Climate Risk at Urgentem, has made the 11,000-mile return journey from London to his home country.

He described his feelings of pride and excitement at the prospect of spearheading the company’s new venture in Auckland,

I am proud that New Zealand is the first country to introduce mandatory climate disclosure regulations, and I am excited to help investors and financial firms in the region transition to a sustainable economy.

About Urgentem

Urgentem is an award winning, independent provider of carbon emissions data, climate risk analytics, investment services and products to the finance industry and an advocate for responsible investment to promote a sustainable model for society.

To find out more please visit www.urgentem.net

