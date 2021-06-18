Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tangaroa Walker To Be Guest Speaker At KUMA Māori Business Awards

Friday, 18 June 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: KUMA - Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru

 
Social media star, community leader and Māori farming trailblazer Tangaroa Walker has been announced as guest speaker at an awards event for Southern Māori businesses next month.
Walker, who has recently launched his book Farm for Life: Mahi, Mana and Life on the Land, will share his story at the Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Araiteuru (KUMA) Māori Business Awards.

The glitzy event, which celebrates resilience, collaboration and business success for Māori businesses in Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes, takes place in Invercargill on July 2.

Entries are still open for eligible businesses to enter the awards, with the cut-off date being 5pm, Monday June 21.

Alongside Walker, kaumātua and KUMA founder Tā Tipene O’Regan will also be present at the event with Lady Sandra, and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu CEO Arihia Bennett, as special guests.

“KUMA is incredibly honoured to have our kaumātua present,” KUMA co-chair Claire Porima says. 

“Tā Tipene and other notable KUMA founders understood the depth of Māori entrepreneurial talent in this region, and knew that this would be the key to reasserting Māori economic, cultural and social wellbeing. So, they set about creating connections and unlocking access to resources so that Māori business could thrive. Now, we have young local business stars like Tangaroa Walker joining us to tell his story in the presence of Tā Tipene who has shared his wisdom and guidance with so many of the KUMA members over the years. It is going to be an inspirational event.” 

Businesses that identify as Māori are eligible to enter the biennial awards. The categories for this year’s event are: Collaboration & Innovation, Employment & Growth, Resilience & Wellbeing and Emerging Enterprise (includes Rangatahi). There is also a People’s Choice Award, where the public can vote on finalists once they are announced on June 28. The supreme winner will be awarded the Suzanne Spencer Tohu Maumahara Business Award.

Suzanne was highly regarded as one of the founding members of KUMA. This Award is an acknowledgement of her significant contribution to Māori businesses and to Māori in business in the region.

An independent judging panel will select finalists. Judges are: Experienced management consultant , Jeffrey Broughton; Aimee Kaio, Rūnanga Engagement Manager in the Regional Investment Fund team of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu; and Karen Roos, Māori Enterprise Advisor, Te Puni Kōkiri.

The theme for this year’s awards is Manawaroa (resilience) and Kotahitanga (collaboration/oneness). The Awards dinner will take place at Elmwood Gardens in Invercargill, on July 2. Tickets are $100+GST for non-KUMA members, $60+GST for members and $500+GST for a table of 10.

Late entries close at 5pm on Monday, June 21. Entry forms can be downloaded here and are to be submitted to tautoko@kuma.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KUMA - Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Air New Zealand: Employees Recognised With $1,000 Share Award

The efforts Air New Zealand employees made during one of the airline’s toughest years will be recognised via an award of $1,000 worth of company shares to all permanent employees... More>>

Consumer NZ: Bank Complaints On The Rise, Survey Shows

Nearly one in five Kiwis had a problem with their bank in the past year, Consumer NZ’s latest satisfaction survey finds. Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the number of bank customers reporting problems had jumped to 18%, up from 11% in 2020... More>>

Federated Farmers: Applauds UK-Australia Free Trade Deal

News that Australia and the UK have signed a free trade agreement is a promising step forward in the fight against tariffs and protectionism, Federated Farmers says.
"It reinforces the international rules-based trading framework and is important for rural producers and global consumers," Feds President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>




ASB: New Zealanders Missing Out On Hundreds Of Millions In KiwiSaver Government Contributions

New Zealanders have just over a week to ensure they’re eligible for the maximum annual government KiwiSaver contribution... More>>


Stats NZ: GDP Climbs 1.6 Percent In March 2021 Quarter Following December Dip

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.6 percent in the March 2021 quarter, following a 1.0 percent fall in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "After an easing of economic activity in the December quarter, we’ve seen broad-based growth in the first quarter of 2021... More>>

Reserve Bank: Debt Serviceability Restrictions Added To Policy Toolkit

The Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua and the Minister of Finance have agreed to update their shared Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy and add debt serviceability restrictions to the list of potential tools available... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 