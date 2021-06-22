Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global IT Consultancy Xebia Acquires CoMakeIT To Support Clients' Continuous Innovation

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 4:59 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Xebia, global IT consultancy firm, acquires software product engineering company coMakeIT to support clients' continuous innovation and business growth.

coMakeIT, founded in the Netherlands in 2006, helps product and software companies thrive by providing software product expertise, people and tools needed to meet ambitious objectives. Today, the company's primary focus is on product software companies creating the right mix of technology and teams support with the right talents so that its clients can achieve sustainable growth. CoMakeIT has profound knowledge of software development, product engineering, application modernization, digital transformation, and recruitment and operates from offices in the Netherlands, the UK, India, and Australia.

Xebia is a fast-growing digital leader known for helping companies worldwide digitally transform by offering high-quality IT consultancy from its offices in the Netherlands, India, the UK, US, and Dubai. The company has successfully launched several brands and continues to expand in line with its 'buy and build' strategy: partnering with thought leaders to gain additional footing in the digital space together. With coMakeIT, Xebia looks forward to expanding its managed services capability and having the resources to accelerate its clients' software development.

Steven ten Napel, CEO and founder coMakeIT: "We are extremely value-driven. Just like Xebia, at coMakeIT, it's all about 'people first.' Our company culture and field of work are very similar, which makes us a perfect match. Together, we will soon be able to better assist clients in overcoming scalability issues, implementing modern technology, and realizing growth."

Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia Global Services: "Xebia is an established leader in the Digital transformation, Software Engineering, Cloud, DevOps and Architecture space. Acquiring coMakeIT will help Xebia address the cloud native and platform development needs of ISV market and grow in that space globally. Together with coMakeIT, we clearly see complementary ability to create future ready products for our ISV customers and also develop innovative software for these platforms to help ISV's customers' needs. This creates a very strong proposition for ISVs and our ability to partner with them."

The right technology and the right talents are crucial for growth in a digital world. Acquiring coMakeIT will strengthen Xebia's long-term relationships with clients through comprehensive managed services, and coMakeIT will gain access to Xebia's in-depth knowledge of all digital transformation domains. Besides sharing the same values, both, originally Dutch companies, have experience expanding their presence to, for example, India, and will jointly continue to help businesses grow worldwide.

