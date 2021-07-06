Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Quad Bike Maintenance A Non-negotiable

Tuesday, 6 July 2021, 9:36 am
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

Checking tyre pressure on quad bikes should be a fundamental health and safety process, says WorkSafe New Zealand.

Harm resulting from quad bikes continues to be a serious issue in New Zealand. There have been 75 fatalities across the country since 2006. A further 614 people have been seriously injured.

The reminder comes after a fatality on Tui Glen Farms in Wharepuhunga in the Waikato in January 2020.

An experienced employee was fatally injured when the quad bike they were riding with their dog rolled on a steeply sloping area of the farm. The victim was found pinned underneath the bike.

A WorkSafe investigation found that the quad bike provided to the staff member had incorrectly inflated tyres with significant variations of over-inflation of tyre pressures. It also found that the staff member had not been trained and instructed on how to check and maintain tyre pressure.

“Planning on the farm needed to include a more comprehensive system for checking the quad bikes tyre pressure,” says WorkSafe Area Investigation Manager Paul West.

WorkSafe strongly recommends that farmers consider what vehicles are best suited for the different roles and terrain of their farms. A side by side vehicle or farm Ute may be a safer option than a quadbike for some jobs.

WorkSafe also recommends that businesses consider installing crush protection devices (CPDs) on the back of quad bikes. Currently, WorkSafe are working with ACC on a cash back offer on CPDs, to help ensure workers go home healthy and safe to their whānau.

Tui Glen Farms have since installed CPDs on its quad bike and purchased a side by side vehicle and two-wheeled motorbikes.

Notes

  • Tui Glen Farms Limited was sentenced at the Tokoroa District Court on Thursday 24 June.
  • A fine of $230,000 was imposed.
  • Reparation of $110,000 was ordered to be paid to the victim’s family
  • Tui Glen Farms Limited was sentenced under sections 36(1)(a), 48(1) and 48(2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
    • Being a PCBU, having a duty to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers who work for the PCBU, while the workers were at work in the defendants business, pursuant to s 36(1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
  • S 48(2)(c) carries a maximum penalty of $1,500,000

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.
“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 