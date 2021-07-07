Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Emirates On Track To Deliver 100 Million COVID Vaccines; One Million Doses Delivered To New Zealand

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: Emirates Airlines

  • Carrier has already delivered 75 million doses since January 2021
  • One million doses delivered to New Zealand via Emirates SkyCargo

Aukland, 6 July 2021 – Emirates is proud to have played a vital part in the delivery of vital COVID-19 vaccines globally, with millions of doses administered around the world transited through Dubai and flown on an Emirates aircraft. Along with global deliveries, Emirates has supported New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19, delivering over one million doses to the country.

As the global rollout takes places, Dubai is at the centre of the COVID-19 response through the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance. The alliance, with DP World, Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City, was formed to facilitate the rapid transport of COVID-19 vaccines and related medical supplies through Dubai to developing countries.

Since January 2021, Emirates SkyCargo has moved around 75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 50 destinations around the world. The cargo carrier has also transported six different types of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights and is on track to achieving the goal of 100 million vaccines.

Emirates SkyCargo is a world leader in the air transportation of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals and worked quickly to prepare for the transportation of vaccines, announcing in October 2020 the setting up of a dedicated GDP certified airside hub.

The carrier has over 20,000 sq metres of EU GDP certified cool chain infrastructure for storing and handling COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai. There are also more than 50 cool dollies dedicated for pharmaceuticals at its hub protecting temperature sensitive shipments during transit between the aircraft and the cargo terminal.

Emirates SkyCargo also has a specialised product ‘Emirates Pharma’ for the safe and efficient transportation of temperature sensitive cargo. More than 200 tonnes of pharmaceuticals are transported around the world everyday by Emirates aircraft, helping deliver cures to global communities.

In February 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with UNICEF to expedite transportation of COVID-19 vaccines under the framework of the COVAX facility, aimed at equitable distribution of vaccines to global communities. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, Emirates SkyCargo has transported thousands of tonnes of other essential commodities such as PPE, pharmaceuticals and related supplies on its flights.

Along with delivering vaccines, Emirates SkyCargo has exported an impressive amount of New Zealand produce to global markets during the pandemic, including more than 2400 tonnes of chilled meat, over 230 tonnes of seafood, and more than 375 tonnes of Manuka Honey.

The carrier also recently set up a humanitarian airbridge initiative to transport urgent COVID-19 relief items to India. Under the initiative, the air cargo is offering any available cargo capacity on its flights from Dubai to nine destinations in India, free of charge for NGOs for transporting medical and relief items.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Emirates Airlines on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Fisheries: Ministerial Inquiry Launched Into Seafood Sector’s Use Of Migrant Labour

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker today announced a ministerial inquiry into the use and allocation of migrant labour in the seafood sector.
“The inquiry will focus on the sector’s reliance on migrant labour, and how to transition it away from that reliance... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 