Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Russell McVeagh Acts On Westpac Life Sale

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh was delighted to assist the Westpac Group with the sale of its New Zealand life insurance business to Fidelity Life for $400 million. The sale includes a 15-year strategic partnership agreement for the provision of life insurance products to Westpac New Zealand customers.

The Russell McVeagh team working on the transaction spanned a number of specialist practice areas, led by Corporate partner Ian Beaumont.

Ian Beaumont

"It has been a great experience working alongside the Westpac team to achieve this milestone – the sale will not only help to simplify the bank's business model, but will ensure positive outcomes over the long-term for Westpac's customers through the strategic partnership with New Zealand's largest locally owned life insurer, Fidelity Life," he said.

The team advising on the sale included special counsels Sarah McQueen and Louise Taylor, Senior Associate Isaac Stewart, and solicitors Emily Joubert, Stephanie Russell and Victoria Manning (Corporate); as well as partners Emmeline Rushbrook (Regulatory and Public Law); Guy Lethbridge and Senior Solicitor Simon Mackley (Banking and Finance); Nathaniel Walker (Litigation); Kylie Dunn (Employment); and Joe Edwards (IP and Privacy).

More information on the sale is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Russell McVeagh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 