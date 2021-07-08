Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Radius Care Acquires Land And Buildings At Four Key Sites Across New Zealand

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Radius Care

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 8 July 2021 — Aged care and retirement village operator Radius Care (NZX: RAD) has conditionally acquired the land and buildings at four strategic leased sites from one of Radius Care’s largest landlords, Ohaupo Holdings Limited.

The facilities are:

· Taupaki Gardens in Kumeu, Auckland

· Windsor Court in Ohaupo, Waikato

· Heatherlea in New Plymouth

· Elloughton Gardens in Timaru.

Image: Aerial view of Elloughton Gardens and Elloughton Village

The purchase of these facilities increases Radius Care’s brownfield development pipeline and gives Radius Care ownership of the aged care facilities adjacent to two co-located retirement villages that it owns and operates.

The acquisition price is NZ$31.4 million, a 2.3 percent discount to the April 2021 independent valuation. The purchase price for the properties will be settled partly in cash and partly through the issue of new shares in Radius Care to Ohaupo Holdings.

In connection with funding the Ohaupo acquisition, Radius Care has announced an equity raise comprising a $23 million placement, with a provision for Radius Care to accept up to an additional $7 million of oversubscriptions at its discretion, and a $5 million retail offer, with a provision for Radius Care to accept up to an additional $5 million of oversubscriptions at its discretion.

The issue of shares to Ohaupo Holdings, the issue of shares under the placement and the retail share offer are each conditional on shareholder approval, which will be sought at a Special Meeting to be held on Friday 23 July 2021 at 10.30am at Eden Park or via web.lumiagm.com (meeting ID: 308-646-140).

The Ohaupo acquisition is, in turn, conditional on that shareholder approval being obtained. Further details regarding the transactions announced today can be found on Radius Care’s website at www.radiuscare.co.nz/investors-centre.

Supporting quotes

Brien Cree, Chairman and Founder of Radius Care says, “We listed on the NZX in December 2020 and this purchase begins to realise the vision for the company. We’re delighted to be acquiring assets that we already operate, fully bringing them into Radius Care control. The purchase also takes the first steps towards expanding our retirement offerings and improving our property portfolio.”

Stuart Bilbrough, CEO of Radius Care says, “This acquisition brings 277 care beds on to our balance sheet with two of the four sites having brownfield expansion opportunity of a further 40 beds. This acquisition lays the groundwork for Radius Care’s expansion and is key to executing our growth strategy.”

Bilbrough also says, “This purchase gives Radius Care greater control of property and its development, and our ability to grow and further support the community and aging New Zealanders. As people move into the twilight years of their lives, we’ll be able to give them better retirement and aged care options. The little things matter, a garden, a lawn bowling area, more green spaces – they all add to people’s comfort and happiness. And that’s what matters most, the health, happiness and comfort of those in our care.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Radius Care on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 