Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Over 11,000 Seats Added As Rarotonga Takes Off!

Friday, 9 July 2021, 9:52 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Kiwis are keener than ever to head to our island neighbours for some R&R, so much so that Air New Zealand has added additional capacity to its Auckland-Rarotonga route to deliver New Zealanders straight to the warm beaches of the Cook Islands.

The additional flights will give holidaymakers the choice of 11 different flights per week from Monday 16 August, up from nine per week the airline is currently operating. This will increase to 12 flights per week over the October school holidays.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer & Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the incredible demand for flights to Rarotonga is no surprise, especially as the temperature has well and truly dropped here at home.

“We want to help as many Kiwis as possible get away for a much-needed break, so it’s great we have been able to add more than 11,000 additional seats to our schedule to meet the increased demand.”

“Not only is this great for the airline, with tourism being the mainstay of the Cook Islands economy, it’s fantastic that we can deliver more New Zealanders than ever to the island nation to help support their post-pandemic recovery.

Customers will be required to wear masks on board flights to and from Rarotonga, and additional screening questions will be asked at check-in. To be eligible to travel, customers will need to have been in New Zealand for the preceding 14 days.

Air New Zealand’s Rarotonga schedule is as follows:

OriginDestinationTravelFrequency
AKLRAR16 Aug - 03 Oct & 18 Oct – 31 Oct11 times per week.
RARAKL16 Aug – 03 Oct & 18 Oct – 31 Oct
AKLRAR4 Oct – 17 Oct12 times per week.
RARAKL4 Oct – 17 Oct

Flights are now on sale at www.airnewzealand.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 