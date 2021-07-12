Exclusive Lifestyle Hideaway Among Options Tipped For Stunning Muriwai Block

216 Constable Road, Muriwai feature hero.

A coastal farm block for sale in a spectacular location overlooking Auckland’s rugged west coast is expected to pique the interest of astute investors seeking an exclusive and private retreat.

Positioned high up on the coastline about five minutes’ drive south of Muriwai, Tirikohua Point Farm offers spectacular views including over Muriwai Beach and beyond.

The approximately 52-hectare property has been farmed as a dry stock finishing block, running up to 40 head of cattle, providing income for farm maintenance, fencing and land rejuvenation.

However, Bayleys Auckland Central Investment Sales director Layne Harwood said the property’s true value to future owners would lie in its suitability for an elite private residence or for adventure tourism, hospitality or lodge-style visitor accommodation.

The stunning coastal block at 216 Constable Road, Muriwai, is being marketed for sale by Deadline Private Treaty closing on Thursday 19 August, through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys Kumeu.

Harwood and fellow salesperson Simon Spiller said the property’s spectacular setting and views, combined with its proximity to Auckland’s CBD just 45 minutes away, instilled it with a host of possibilities for a new owner.

“The prospect of a secluded hideaway here won’t be lost on high-net-worth investors, who are certain to take an interest,” said Harwood.

“Coastal blocks this close to Auckland’s CBD are very few. Tirikohua Point Farm presents a new owner with the chance to develop a new home on one of several magnificent building sites taking advantage of the views and position, or to simply enjoy the existing homestead. It is a once-in-a-generation trophy asset.

“The property offers ultimate privacy and seclusion, supported by private security gate access from the end of Constable Road.

“While the farm operation itself is manageable, it could easily be leased out. There is also significant opportunity to supplement attractive areas of native vegetation and wetlands with further planting,” Harwood said.

The Constable Road property is zoned Rural – Rural Coastal Zone Muriwai-Te Henga coastal area under the Auckland Unitary Plan, which recognises the area’s natural character and landscape values.

“The land for sale has an undulating contour. It includes good quality pasture in its higher reaches, an elevated pastural knoll, gullies and lower pasture areas, with several tracks providing convenient access around the property,” said Harwood.

Spiller said the farm had been fertilised regularly had an annual planting management plan in place, working alongside the Department of Conservation.

“The homestead sits at the farm entrance in the form of a well-presented 1970s bungalow of some 250 square metres. This has been enjoyed by four generations and is ideally configured for large family gatherings and events. It sits amid beautifully maintained landscaped gardens and is a great wedding venue,” Spiller said.

Other improvements include a large implement and work shed of approximately 350 square metres, a double garage, cattle stocks, bore-fed water troughs, and paddock and boundary fencing.

Tirikohua Point Farm was purchased by its current owners in 1997, after the subdivision of an expansive property which ran from the end of Constable Road to O’Neill’s Beach, Bethells.

This created three new farms, including neighbouring Parihoa Farm which has since built an enviable reputation through the development of activities including luxury accommodation, events and film production.

Spiller said the Tirikohua Point Farm property was perfectly suited for horseback and mountain bike riding. Two gates provide direct private access to the popular Te Henga Walkway, which forms part of the Hillary Trail, he said.

“This clifftop track, spanning one of the most striking stretches of Auckland’s west coast, starts at Constable Road and ends at Bethells Beach, a walk of about three and a half hours,” said Spiller.

The block for sale is also minutes by car from the Muriwai gannet colony – a top-rated, travellers’ choice-awarded attraction on TripAdvisor and one of only three New Zealand mainland colonies of the Australasian gannet.

Nearby Muriwai Golf Course is regarded as one of the best in Auckland and the local community hosts arts and music events periodically.

