All-of-Government Office Contract Goes Low Waste And Sustainable

Monday, 19 July 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

A new All-of-Government (AoG) office supplies contract – used by over a thousand government agencies – focuses on low-waste, sustainable products, and will deliver tangible economic and environmental outcomes, Laurence Pidcock, General Manager of New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP, a branch within MBIE), announced today.

“These are the sort of contract changes – when looked at across the whole of the public sector – which will help reduce carbon emissions and design waste out of our system.”

“Whether it is providing carbon neutral office paper, toner and inkjet cartridge recycling or upcycling used pens into educational resources for schools, the changes will be seen and felt in thousands of ways,” said Mr Pidcock.

The contract went live on 18 July and has a total annual spend of $62 million. Suppliers have committed to reducing the waste associated with their products by favouring recyclable and compostable materials, and supporting a shift to circular economy through product stewardship schemes.

The low waste key office supplies category makes up around 80 per cent of the most purchased products acquired through AoG, and the aim is for all products within that category to be low-waste (where possible) by 2025. The initial term for this contract is three years, with two rights of renewal, each for two years.

The new contract also supports New Zealand businesses in the wider supply chain as they demonstrate their home-grown sustainability credentials. A panel of nine nationwide suppliers offers products covering stationery, cleaning and hygiene, washroom consumables, ICT consumables, educational supplies, health and safety products, and milk and milk alternatives:

• Alsco NZ Limited

• Burns & Ferrall

• NXP Limited

• NZ Safety Blackwoods

• OfficeMax NZ Limited

• Pacific Hygiene Limited

• Play’n’learn

• Qizzle

• The Warehouse Group

