MetroEXP Wins Cordis Auckland Competitive Pitch To Develop The Hotel’s Brand Strategy And Build Hotel Guest Engagement

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: MetroEXP

Cordis Auckland has recently appointed MetroEXP, one of Auckland’s fastest-growing marketing and activations agencies, as their new brand and activations partner after a competitive pitch.

With work already underway on a new brand campaign for Cordis Auckland and the new Pinnacle tower, MetroEXP says they are thrilled with the appointment.

“We are over the moon to be working with both the NZ and global team to bring to life the beautiful brand essence of Cordis Auckland, and to be part of the unveiling of the stunning new Pinnacle tower,” says MetroEXP Managing Partner, Tammy Milani.

“It is amazing to see MetroEXP ’s proposition and streamlined way of working resonating with more and more clients – we are definitely loving this growth mode,” she adds.

Inspired by a visionary blend of contemporary design and the Maori concepts of Te Whai Ao (light), Manawa (heart) and Kaitiakitanga (guardianship), the Pinnacle Tower is poised to set a new benchmark for modern luxury in Auckland.

Jayson Heron–Smith, Director of Sales & Marketing and Rochelle Gray Director of Marketing Services says: “We are thrilled to be working with the MetroEXP team, who understand our brand strategy and direction for Cordis Auckland and beyond. It’s an exciting time for Cordis Auckland with the new Pinnacle Tower set to make us one of the biggest and best hotels in New Zealand.”

“The Cordis is an iconic Auckland hotel and we are delighted to be able to welcome them to the agency fold,” says Joseph Silk, Director of MetroEXP. “There was some stiff competition so we are really proud of the MetroEXP team,” he adds.

MetroEXP is an independent brand activation and events management agency and works with some of the country’s most forward-thinking brands including Ford, Wendy’s, Chorus and Waste Management. MetroEXP’s appointment is effective immediately.

