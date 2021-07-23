Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hydrogen Moves Show Promise

Friday, 23 July 2021, 9:54 am
Press Release: Business NZ Energy Council

The BusinessNZ Energy Council has welcomed the call for expressions of interest by Contact Energy and Meridian Energy to develop a hydrogen production plant in Southland.

BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says the move indicates the significant potential for producing hydrogen for fuel in New Zealand.

"New Zealand’s advantage is our wealth of renewable energy that could be used to produce hydrogen.

"A new hydrogen industry could potentially take up excess generation - when it exceeds demand - to the benefit of New Zealand’s energy system as a whole."

Ms Schirr said much work was required to find a way of cost-effective production and storage, however activities underway by Contact Energy and Meridian Energy showed great promise.

The BusinessNZ Energy Council will next week launch a briefing by the World Energy Council: Innovation Insights Briefing: Hydrogen on the Horizon.

