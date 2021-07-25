Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Queenstown Building Company DCD Hits ‘Trifecta’ In A Clean Sweep At Master Builders Southern Awards

Sunday, 25 July 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: DCD

Queenstown building company DCD has taken the highest accolades for craftsmanship and sustainability – including taking the supreme title – at the Master Builders Southern 2021 House of the Year Awards.

At the awards ceremony in Invercargill last night, DCD won the Master Builders Southern Supreme Award and the House of the Year Award for its stunning low-energy home Te Toka in Jack’s Point.

Airtight and thermal insulation building specialists, DCD also won six other awards for Te Toka, including the APL Sustainable Excellence Award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Resene New Home Over $2 million category winner, McKenzie & Willis Interior Design Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award and a Gold Award.

DCD also won the New Home $1.5 to $2 million category and a Gold Award for a Dalefield home with Oregon trussed gables. 

The 820sq m Te Toka is completely self-sufficient due to its own water supply, solar array, battery back-up, generator and stormwater treatment.

“Not only is this home breathtakingly beautiful, it is also an exemplar of innovative solutions in sustainability and craftsmanship, with its sheer size demanding uncommon expertise,” according to Master Builders judging remarks.

DCD Limited owner Dennis Dowling says winning the Supreme Award, alongside the Craftsmanship and Sustainability Awards is the highest form of validation in the building industry.

“This was a house where the client was passionate about the outcome and we drove the performance. Every facet of the building was recognised – in particular, craftsmanship, total quality and performance. That is the trifecta that we were aiming for, and to be recognised for our team’s efforts on this property validates our motto of ‘craftsmanship without compromise’,” Dowling says.

Established in 2015, sustainability is at the heart of DCD’s ethos and last nights award’s recognise their expertise in the construction of high performance, sustainable and resilient homes.

“We believe everyone deserves to live in a quality, healthy home, which is why we build conventional homes that will be warm, airtight and comfortable for generations,” Dowling explains. “The recognition DCD received last night is testament to our core tenets: integrity, high performance and craftsmanship without compromise, producing outstanding results.”

DCD will now progress through to the National Master Builders Awards, which will be announced in November.

