FMA Warns Investors About Scammers Impersonating NZ Derivatives Issuer

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning investors to be wary of scammers impersonating New Zealand-based derivatives issuer Rockfort Markets Limited.

The FMA last week issued scam warnings about www.rockfortmarket.net, www.rockfortcrypto.com, and www.rockfort-markets.com. The warnings followed several complaints to the FMA about investors – who are mainly based overseas - being scammed. Rockfort Markets Limited has confirmed it is not associated with these websites.

Scammers are nimble and may launch new websites continuing to impersonate Rockfort (and potentially, other New Zealand firms) in further attempts to dupe people, the FMA said. It is critical that investors check they are dealing with the correct entity.

The FMA will endeavour to update the warnings if new information is provided.

The regulator has previously noted a rise in scams impersonating New Zealand businesses. Over the past six months (February-July 2021) the FMA has issued 23 warnings about impostor websites, compared to 21 in the six months prior (August 2020-January 2021).

The legitimate Rockfort Markets website is: www.rockfortmarkets.com

Signs of an impostor website

  • Phone numbers or physical addresses are mixed up with local NZ contact details.
  • The website domain name (the address you see when you check the address bar at the top of the browser) doesn’t seem to match the content of the website.
  • The offer promises high returns, is unclear about what’s being offered and/or says it’s secure or guaranteed without details of how.

What consumers/investors can do:

  • Don’t use contact details from the website. Find the company’s phone number or email address from an independent source, such as a directory, and contact the business directly.
  • Check any claims of being licensed or registered in NZ.
  • Check the domain name, which can be done via dnc.org.nz for .nz domain names and ICANN’s WHOIS service for .com domain names

What businesses can do:

  • Issue direct and public communications to clients/customers warning your business is being impersonated (e.g. posting on your social media pages)
  • Report the case to a relevant government agency (e.g. FMA, CERT)
  • Update your business’ details on Companies Office or the FSPR to warn about the scammers

