Toyota Releases Sales, Production, And Export Results For The First Half Of 2021

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 6:43 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Toyota City, Japan, July 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Global Sales

- Global sales in the first half of 2021 were 5.005 million units (up 32.7 percent compared to 2020 and up 4.5 percent compared to 2019). This result was driven primarily by sales in North America and China.
- Sales in North America were driven by solid sales in the U.S. of light trucks including the Highlander, HEVs including the Venza, and sedans including the Camry.
- In China, the market was solid and sales of the Corolla, Levin, Camry, Avalon, and Lexus brand vehicles were strong.

Global Production

- Global production in the first half of 2021 was approximately 4.517 million units (up 36.3 percent compared to 2020 and down 2.7 percent compared to 2019). This result was driven primarily by production in China.
- In China, strong sales of the Levin, Avalon, and other models contributed to the production results.

Other Topics

- The ratio of electrified vehicles in global sales increased from approximately 21 percent in the first half of 2020 to approximately 26 percent in the first half of 2021. This increase was driven primarily by increases in North America, Europe, and China.

