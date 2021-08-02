Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHBs Seek Ruling On Emergency Cover By Union Members

Monday, 2 August 2021, 12:59 pm
Press Release: All District Health Boards

District Health Boards have asked the Employment Court to help resolve a disagreement about ensuring emergency cover during strike action by nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants.

Spokesperson Dale Oliff says DHBs were this morning given notice of an 8-hour strike on Thursday 19 August, and it is critical the matter is resolved before then.

“The law requires DHBs and the NZNO to work together and make sure there are enough people with the right specialist skills to cover emergency and essential services during strikes.

“During the strikes in June, and those threatened in July, NZNO refused to guarantee making the agreed number of skilled union members available, even though it had signed agreements confirming the support was needed. All it would do was to use its “best endeavours”.

“We work with NZNO to agree how many of its members we need to provide LPS. Once those agreements are reached, we expect NZNO to honour them.

“DHBs are worried the NZNO approach will put the safety of patients and other staff at risk.

“This is too important to leave to chance – we need this resolved as soon as possible to ensure we can keep patients and other staff safe.

“We respect NZNO members’ right to strike – that’s not in question. More importantly, we both have a duty to protect patients and staff if the strike goes ahead.

“DHBs will reduce demand as much as possible by deferring non-acute and elective procedures so we can provide emergency and essential services.

“Doctors, allied health teams and nursing staff who are not NZNO members will come to work as normal, but we will still need the skills and services of some NZNO members.

“The NZNO members involved will be paid for their time and providing emergency cover will not affect their pay talks – this is about preserving life and preventing disability.

“Emergency and essential services will be available during the strike and it’s important people don’t delay seeking medical treatment or going to hospital if the matter is urgent.

“If the strikes go ahead, people will still be able call 111 for emergencies or an ambulance. They also still be able to visit their GP or local pharmacy or call Healthline on 0800 611 116,” says Ms Oliff.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from All District Health Boards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>





ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 