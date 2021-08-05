Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jarrod McGrath Launches New Book To Give Businesses Roadmap For A Modern Digital Workforce

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Smart WFM

The Digital Workforce 2nd Edition highlights the importance of trust and transparency, wellbeing and a people-first mindset post COVID

Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, today announced the launch of company founder and CEO Jarrod McGrath’s book, The Digital Workforce 2nd Edition. Leveraging insights from business and human resources leaders worldwide, the book demonstrates a five-step workforce method to maximise the value of people in modern organisations.

Jarrod McGrath

The Digital Workforce features interviews with T2 Tea Global People Director Georgegina Poulos, Aron Ain, CEO of UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) and author of WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work, Australian Payroll Association CEO Tracy Angwin, and Leapgen CEO Jason Averbook, among other business, HCM and HR leaders. The book highlights the importance of trust and transparency, wellbeing and people experience playing a larger role for CEOs and CHROs.

“Business and HR leaders are trying to understand what their workforce will look like and what will make their people tick post pandemic, and that needs to go far beyond the flexibility buzzword,” said McGrath.

“There are deeper, more difficult to measure ideas leaders need to get across to connect with a modern workforce, such as trust and transparency. These are relevant – people may trust some parts of their working experience and not others. To make it holistic, transparency must extend to areas like diversity and inclusion, and emerging technologies such as AI which are causing fear over people’s role in the workforce.”

The growing importance of wellbeing is highlighted throughout the book, with a traditionally narrow focus impeding organisations from leveraging technology and their environments to promote a broader sense of wellbeing, whether it’s physical, mental, social, financial, intellectual and/or emotional.

T2 Tea’s Georgegina Poulos believes the role of people should always be the highest priority.

“I think the focus on mental health, wellbeing, the real self, the whole self, will continue into the future,” she said.

“The office was a place to go to work; its four walls provided a physical space entirely devoted to work. Now, the home has become the gym, the office, the movie theatre, the kids’ playground, the hospital, the kitchen, the restaurant, you name it. I think what we really need to focus on now is redefining the boundaries of the home and work within this flexible environment, and figuring out how they come together to support wellbeing as well as business success.”

The Digital Workforce also recommends businesses meet the workforce’s demand to have a stance on world longevity – organisations need to recognise that people are their lifeblood, and with that comes the responsibility to incorporate their people’s values into the impact the organisation has on the environment, the economy, their families, and the world around us.

“I think people want to work for a place that makes a difference – not just inside the company walls, but also in the broader community,” said Mr Ain. “Their own expectations are they want to make a difference in their communities and the world. Social tools make that much easier to do. It’s impacting philanthropy, it’s impacting volunteerism, it’s impacting how people spend their time.”

To help businesses adapt to the digital hybrid workforce of today and the future and to ensure investments in workforce management (WFM) initiatives are valuable, the book provides a five-step workforce method: Align, Prepare, Track, Implement, and Measure.

“This book is about changing the way we think about the workforce, creating workforce initiatives that work, and not only understanding people’s passions, but weaving those passions into the very fabric of the organisation,” said McGrath.

“As we hit the reset button on how we live, work and interact, there’s never been a better time to change our approach and create more successful organisations that have people at the epicentre of everything they do.”

The Digital Workforce 2nd Edition is available to order now in print, virtual and audio copy via Amazon, Booktopia, Barnes & Noble, Audible and directly from Smart WFM. More information is available here: smartwfm.com/book. A percentage of book sales will be donated to Indigenous education as part of Pledge 1%.

###

About the Author

Jarrod McGrath understands the importance of people in any business. From his time managing the services division for Kronos (now UKG), then as a partner for a global consulting firm (now Deloitte), and currently as Founder and CEO of global consultancy Smart WFM.

Jarrod’s inspiration to write this book was to provide the knowledge and learnings from over 20 years of delivering successful transformation programs, enabling organisations to take responsibility for their digital transformation destiny in a modern world where many businesses are struggling to keep up with rapid change.

About Smart WFM

Smart WFM is a global human capital management (HCM) consultancy specialising in digital transformation. The company’s service offerings include advisory, implementation and support. Smart WFM also offers Service On Demand and the Apitome Software Suite designed to support the HCM customer journey. Smart WFM’s framework is defined in “The Digital Workforce”, a book written by Smart WFM founder and CEO, Jarrod McGrath.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Smart WFM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>


Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 