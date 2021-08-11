Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Capital Doubles The Number Of Providers On Its KiwiSaver Advice Platform To Provide More Choice For Clients

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 12:50 pm
National Capital

With the addition of yet another new KiwiSaver provider, National Capital is one step closer to their goal to become a 100% independent unbiased KiwiSaver advice provider for 1 million kiwis.

National Capital is working towards that goal by adding more providers to its platform and have just added their 13th provider - Select KiwiSaver Scheme. National Capital first launched in July 2018 with six KiwiSaver providers on its platform. With the recent addition of the Select KiwiSaver scheme, National Capital has now doubled the number of providers on their platform in just two years.

Select Wealth is a New Zealand owned and operated investment services provider with a focus on making complex investing easy and accessible to their clients. Smartshares Limited is the manager of the Select KiwiSaver Scheme and it is run in partnership with JMI Wealth. The Select Wealth brand, which is also part of the Investment Services Group (ISG), was awarded the Toitu Enviromark Gold Certification.

Clive Fernandes, Director of National Capital, says, “Ultimately, we want to have every KiwiSaver provider on our platform. This will be a big step in our ultimate goal of helping 1 million Kiwis become better educated in managing their personal finances to be more financially secure.”

National Capital research now covers more than 200 KiwiSaver funds. The Select Wealth funds add to other award-winning funds from Milford, Fisher and Booster, which National Capital monitors on behalf of their more than 450 clients.

National Capital is intentional in adding to their platform, using a robust and well defined KiwiSaver Investment Selection Process based on five pillars: Regulatory Oversight, Fees, Track record, Asset Allocation, and Performance.

By selecting only the most appropriate providers and funds from the many available, they can best ensure their clients invest their hard-earned money wisely and that they have trust and confidence in their investments.

It’s important to determine both the right KiwiSaver fund you should be in, as well as the right provider. There are many things to consider, such as your goals and preferences for the fund, the providers’ investment methodology and risk mitigation strategies, whether you prioritise high returns, low fees, ethical investing, or if your provider is locally owned.

This addition provides Kiwis with more options and a better ability to compare KiwiSaver providers and pick the best one for their goals. KiwiSaver members can do so by completing National Capital’s KiwiSaver Healthcheck. This consists of a few critical questions that only take a few minutes to fill out.

With this information, National Capital advisers can provide clients with a recommendation of the most appropriate KiwiSaver fund for their needs.

For more information or to complete the ‘KiwiSaver HealthCheck’, visit NationalCapital.co.nz

