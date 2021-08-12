Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Online Tool To Find Out If Building Consent Is Needed

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 11:48 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

A new online tool to help homeowners find out if their next project needs building consent is now available at building.govt.nz.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has introduced a new online tool as a first port of call for homeowners to help them follow the rules when doing DIY or low-risk building work,” says Sarah Sinclair, Manager System Design and Implementation in MBIE’s Building Performance branch.

“The tool will help homeowners find out what building jobs need consent and what might not, so they can make sure any projects they complete meet compliance requirements. Even projects that don’t need consent still need to follow the rules to ensure safety and durability and reduce any issues down the track if the house is sold,” says Sarah.

In August 2020, changes were made to building consent exemptions that made it simpler and more cost efficient for homeowners to complete a number of common, low-risk building projects. The new exemptions allowed more building projects to be completed by homeowners and licensed building practitioners without a council approved building consent.

“The tool invites users to answer a short series of questions about their home projects. It then provides information on whether their project fits into the building consent exemption requirements or if their project may need a building consent from their council,” says Sarah.

“Even though we have lifted building consent requirements for many types of low-risk building work, it’s still important that all home projects meet the requirements of the Building Code,” Sarah says, “The Building Code covers aspects such as structural stability, fire safety, access, moisture control, durability, services and facilities, and energy efficiency. It ensures that all building work is safe and fit for purpose.”

“The tool will help point homeowners in the right direction for their home project requirements. If people are still unsure, the best thing they can do is pick up the phone and speak to their local council, licensed building practitioner, engineer or plumber,” Sarah says.

The online building consent exemptions tool is available here: www.building.govt.nz/the-exemptions-tool

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Horizon Research: Kiwis Split On Clean Car Scheme, But Big Potential Market Change

The Government’s clean car scheme, which took effect on 1 July, has split support from Kiwis. Regardless, enough drivers seem motivated by the cash rebates on offer to significantly change New Zealand’s new and used vehicle markets... More>>



SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 