SEO Can Help Local Businesses Thrive In A Changing Global Economy

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

There is no denying that the Covid-19 pandemic has been a massive disruptive force across the globe. As countries around the world are now attempting to heal damaged economies, the lasting impact of the pandemic is slowly beginning to come to light. And the main finding so far? Global economics are going to be vastly different for the foreseeable future.

One of the primary reasons for this difference lies in how many countries are taking a ‘local first’ approach to economic recovery. This means that whereas in the past local, and especially smaller businesses, had to struggle to compete with multinationals, they are now intentionally receiving more support, both on a governmental and on a consumer level. Technology such as cloud computing, search engine optimisaton, and social media is further boosting the ability of local businesses to compete with global brands by extending their reach beyond their immediate areas.

While part of this intentional focus on local economic development can be attributed to the prolonged closure of borders, which limited growth in some industries and forced changes in supply chains in others, other factors are also at play, including a rise in nationalist politics and shifting allegiances. All this has actively caused many countries to assess how they might become more self-sustainable.

If local businesses can effectively harness SEO to reach specific clientele, it may be possible for such self-sustainability to occur. Not only might customers more easily connect with businesses in their area that provide the products and/or services that they are looking for, but it may even be possible for stronger local business-to-business (b2b) partnerships to develop. Effective b2b relationships, in turn, could ultimately lead to the majority of any given supply chain functioning locally.

Considering the changing global economic landscape, SEO may well prove an invaluable tool in post-Covid economic recovery.

