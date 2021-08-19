Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New study highlights importance of employee experience in remote work

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: Globalization Partners

The research, conducted by employment platform Globalization Partners, indicates that remote working has, in fact, had a significant positive impact on the employee experience.

83 percent of respondents said they are always (34 percent) or frequently happy (46 percent) in their role at work these days. In addition, nearly half (48 percent) of employees feel happier about work since working remotely.

Exactly half of respondents reported that a good work/life balance was a key factor in contributing to their employee experience, with 41 percent saying being part of a team was important.

In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the employees surveyed placed high importance on career development and progression, in addition to work/life balance and belonging to a team.

While globally career development and progression are sixth on the list, in APAC, employees ranked it second in importance, tied with being part of a team.

In addition, the way companies lead through a crisis correlates strongly with employee retention intent. Over half (56 percent) of respondents reported their perception of their company leaders stayed the same or worsened since the outset of the pandemic. However, for the 44 percent that reported an improved perception of company leaders, they also plan to stay working at their current company for more than three years.

The report also highlights that remote working doesn’t necessarily mean ‘work from anywhere’, with most global employees (68 percent) staying in the same location while working for the same company during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, 22 percent of respondents have relocated locally or plan to, and 17 percent have relocated internationally or plan to. As a result, employers should prepare to support employee mobility to retain their best talent.

“The remote work trend has resulted in many positive benefits but still there are some challenges, particularly with respect to taxes which have become an area of concern for companies,” said Bob Cahill, CFO, Globalization Partners. “While there had been somewhat of a lenient approach when employees had to work in different jurisdictions due to travel restrictions, such flexibilities are not permanent. As companies look to navigate the emerging tax risks because of remote working, our solution provides a way to compliantly support talent no matter where they are in the world.”

In APAC, the main challenges faced by global employees included managing time zones, finding good communication methods, breaking down language barriers, and enhancing and speeding up processes.

“When managing global remote teams, nothing beats a personal touch and making authentic connections – it is more crucial than ever in today’s environment,” said Charles Ferguson, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Globalization Partners.”

Other key findings include:

  • 10 percent of workers plan to relocate within the next 12 months to another country after the COVID-19 pandemic, but while working for the same company.
  • 58 percent believe team diversity is the top benefit of working in a global team, followed by more creativity (51 percent).
  • 34 percent said their company's support for remote work exceeded expectations, while 56 percent said it met their expectations.
  • 44 percent plan to stay more than five years at their current company.

To view the full results of the 2021 Global Employee Survey, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Globalization Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 