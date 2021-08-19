FUJIFILM Business Innovation Announces Leadership Change



FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand today announced its Managing Director, Peter Thomas, is stepping down to pursue other interests after six years with the company.

“We would like to thank Peter for his significant contribution to FUJIFILM Business Innovation and we wish him well for the future. Since joining the business in 2015, he has played a key role in rebuilding our business in New Zealand during some very challenging times,” said Takayuki Togo, Head of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Oceania.

“Peter led the business out of a difficult time in 2015 and leaves behind a much stronger organisation today. He spearheaded the acquisition and integration of technology services company CSG, and has cemented our new brand, which creates an exciting platform for our future growth.”

Mr Thomas said he believes the timing is right for a new leader to take FUJIFILM Business Innovation forward in New Zealand.

“These are always incredibly difficult decisions and more so when you work with a great team of people. However, I have had the opportunity to pause and reflect, and I believe the time is right for me to move on.

“I would like to thank all of our team, customers and partners in New Zealand for their continued support.”

Mr. Takayuki Togo will step in as interim Managing Director for New Zealand with an announcement about a permanent replacement to be made at a later date.

Mr. Thomas’ last day with FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand is 20 August.

© Scoop Media

