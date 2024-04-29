Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Innovative Use Of Data Science Tools Will Take Centre Stage At R Exchange In May

Monday, 29 April 2024, 10:58 am
Press Release: Epi-interactive

Epi-interactive - a Miramar-based company that has been bringing innovative data science solutions, products and services to New Zealand and international clients for almost 15 years - is excited to be hosting the R Exchange conference to be held at the National Library in Wellington on Thursday 9 May.

Epi-interactive Director Dr Petra Muellner says the event, the fourth since 2021, will bring together more than 100 members of New Zealand’s niche data science community, from research level through to the corporate and public sectors, to hear from a diverse group of 13 speakers.

Dr Muellner: “This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate R, an open source statistical programming language that was famously hatched 30 years ago at the University of Auckland before gaining popularity around the world”.

“R Exchange aims to inspire New Zealand’s R User community with real-world examples of how the power of the freely available software is being put to use - both to automate complex research and expert analytics, and to make results easily accessible and manageable via dashboards that support science-based decision making”.

“Epi-interactive has been hosting the event as part of our commitment as a B Corp certified company to create opportunities for the local community to network and exchange fresh ideas for science communication, as well as ideas on how to tackle complex data challenges”.

“We also want to promote the use of open-source tools to enable technical and scientific collaboration and to support the creation of digital public goods, which are recognised as critical levers for advancing the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations”.

“This year we’re extremely happy to be featuring speakers from Posit (USA), The Pirbright Institute (UK), InsightsPortal (Australia), the University of Sydney, HPCNow!, High Performance Sport NZ, four NZ Government agencies and two of Epi-interactive’s experts - Nick Snellgrove our Tech Lead and Shanna Tervoort-McLeod our Design Lead”.

More information on this important event is available at: https://www.epi-interactive.com/events/r-exchange-2024

© Scoop Media

