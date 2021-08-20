Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Important Update: AOC Processing Branch - Temporary Closure

Friday, 20 August 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: NZ Post


Yesterday evening we were advised that a temp worker at our Auckland Operation Centre (AOC) returned a positive COVID-19 test – the site was immediately closed, and our people sent home.

AOC was deep-cleaned overnight, in line with Ministry of Health guidance. All members of staff who may have come into contact with the worker are isolating while contact tracing is being completed.

We are currently working closely with the Ministry of Health on next steps. With additional safety measures and controls in place, the Ministry of Health have advised that it is safe for subsequent shifts to resume. AOC has since reopened and is processing parcels.

This is an unsettling time for those directly affected, and all our teams at the AOC. Our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our people. We will continue to work with health officials to ensure we’re able to protect our people’s safety and wellbeing at all our sites.

As a result of the temporary closure and the additional safety procedures, there will be some impact to service levels;

  • Unprocessed items on site from yesterday evening will be processed today and over the weekend.
  • We aim to have this backlog cleared by Monday.
  • We expect to complete all scheduled pick-ups today.
  • Please note, we will be working with reduced processing capacity at this site – this will lead to some delays.
  • We will keep you regularly informed on the extent of any delays and will provide a further update by the end of today.

To help manage the volume of items through our network, please ensure you do not send items to businesses that are closed. Alternately, if your business is temporarily closed please let us know via our Business Closure form.

We will continue to update you with any further information as it becomes available, but we recommend you proactively reach out to your customers to let them know about these delays.

Please also check our website for the latest information. Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate this evolving situation.

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 