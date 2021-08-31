Response to Tourism Support, Recovery and Re-set Plan

Great South GM Business Services Development Ben Lewis:

There has been significant interest in these initiatives from Southland District tourism businesses, with more than 75 businesses having registered their interest already.

That means we won’t be able to meet with everybody straight away.

The fund is available for one year. However, we know that some businesses will be needing help as soon as possible.

Fiordland has been hit particularly hard by the lack of international tourists and that is where our priorities are for this fund.

We will be prioritizing Fiordland tourism businesses before other businesses within the wider Southland District Council rating area.

We will keep businesses informed about when the Kick Start Fund becomes available.

In the meantime, businesses can continue to register their interest for that fund on the greatsouth.nz website or by emailing tourismsupport@greatsouth.nz

