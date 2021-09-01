Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mt Ruapehu – what Alert Level 3 means for the mountain

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Mt Ruapehu

With Covid-19 Alert Level 3 now in place the RAL operational team will be back on the mountain this week doing general maintenance tasks in preparation for hopefully a further move down the alert levels.

The same as during the 2020 season, Mt Ruapehu can open and operate its ski fields under Alert Level 2 and the team hopes that a further alert level drop isn’t too far away.

RAL CEO Jono Dean says, “The Mt Ruapehu team is gutted about the mountain being forced to close in the height of the winter season, but fully understands it had to be done to contain the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

“With lots of new snow and more in the forecast, and still half of the winter season left there’s plenty of opportunity to ski in 2021. We’re really keen to see everyone back enjoying the mountain as soon as Covid lockdown restrictions allow.”

RAL has protocols in place that permits the mountain to operate at Alert Level 2 and below, and successfully opened the mountain in 2020 under these levels. “We’re all hopeful of a drop in Alert Level as soon as practicable so everyone can enjoy the outdoors again,” Jono adds.

“In the meantime we ask for everyone to abide by the Level 3 restrictions and to stay safe. We also ask for patience as we work through the bookings affected by the lockdown.”

Exactly what the remainder of the 2021 ski season will look like, what parts of the mountain will open and when, is yet to be determined, by not only the progression through the Alert Levels but also Mother Nature and snowfall.

The ‘on-mountain’ team will be following stringent new Health & Safety requirements to ensure the safety of themselves while they’re at work and also the bubble they return home to after work.

See the Mt Ruapehu website and Facebook pages for regular updates.

 

