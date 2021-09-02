Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Marsh Risk Leader Scott Leney joins ANZIIF Board

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce that Scott Leney, Head of Risk Management, Asia & Pacific, Marsh and Country Corporate Officer Marsh McLennan Australia, has joined ANZIIF’s Board of Directors.

Scott leads the Risk Management practice of Marsh in Asia and Pacific. He is Director of various Marsh boards and is an executive committee member for Marsh’s International region. Scott also represents the parent company Marsh McLennan in Australia, operating across the four businesses of Marsh, Mercer, Oliver Wyman and Guy Carpenter.

‘On behalf of the Board and the team at ANZIIF, we are delighted to welcome Scott to the Board,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. Scott is a Fellow of ANZIIF and long-term advocate for professionalism in the insurance industry. ‘Scott’s experience, industry knowledge, and passion for driving successful customer outcomes will greatly benefit ANZIIF and ensure we remain relevant to all the Members that we serve.’

Commenting on his appointment Scott said ‘I am delighted to be working with Tim and the board as well as Prue and her executive team to help ANZIIF continue to prosper as the industry’s preeminent professional association and RTO.'

