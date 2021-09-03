Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplicity scoops award for favourite KiwiSaver provider

Friday, 3 September 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Canstar

New Zealanders are increasingly relying on their KiwiSaver to fund retirement, new research shows.

Nearly three quarters of Kiwis are depending on Kiwisaver for their old age, up from around two thirds last year. The research from Canstar also shows nearly 80% contribute more than the minimum requirements for contributions, indicating there is a clear understanding of the benefits.

The research was done to uncover New Zealand’s favourite KiwiSaver provider. And the result, for the third year running, is: Simplicity! The KiwiSaver provider swept 5 stars across all key drivers of satisfaction, including customer service, value for money, fees and communication.

Jose George, General Manager of Canstar NZ, said the win cemented Simplicity’s place as a leader in the field. “Simplicity’s consistency in winning this award shows how much they value their customers - and their customers notice. We congratulate Simplicity for its success.”

Sam Stubbs, Simplicity co-founder and MD, said: "This award is a special one for us, because it’s KiwiSaver members who decide the winner."

The research also shows many of us worry about our finances in our old age, with a quarter of us having savings or investments outside of KiwiSaver, down from a third last year. This was heavily skewed by gender, with a third of men having financial support beyond KiwiSaver, compared to only a quarter of women.

The research also shows that 43% of 18- to 29-year-olds are using KiwiSaver primarily to save for their first home, a figure which has dropped from last year’s 48%. The drop may reflect the dramatic rise in house prices over the last year, which has made ownership far more difficult.

Mr George said: “While it’s a huge positive that so many Kiwis are signed up and contributing to KiwiSaver, the lack of other savings is a concern.

“If there are spare funds in the budget, it may be beneficial to explore other investments alongside KiwiSaver. Diversification is a proven strategy for financial security,” he said.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>





CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 