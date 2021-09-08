Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:34 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.

"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says.

"There’s no doubt small businesses have borne the brunt of the recent lockdown and time spent at Level 3. Many of these businesses have drawn on government support but are still on the edge.

"Big box retailers have been allowed to operate as essential services throughout this period. Now is the time to support the little guy - SMEs, which are the backbone of our economy."

Mr Ambler says Kiwis also need to step up their support for Auckland businesses.

"Let’s not forget the sacrifice Auckland businesses are making by keeping their doors closed to keep the community safe.

"We would like to see more financial support for those businesses still in lockdown. Rolling out rental support to businesses in the Auckland region will save many from failure.

"We need to look at every option to help alleviate hardship experienced by small to medium-sized businesses."

Shoppers are also reminded that many business owners have been under extreme stress and anxiety.

"Be patient, be aware of seating limits and continue to order online where possible. Businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors are trying their very best to meet customer needs under these difficult circumstances.

"Wear a mask, physically distance and remember to keep using the Covid Tracer app."

