Hearts & Science wins Red Bull

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Hearts and Science NZ

Auckland, 8 September: Hearts & Science is proud to announce today its strategic alignment with Red Bull in New Zealand. The agency has been appointed as Red Bull’s new media agency from strategy through to execution across all channels and key platforms.

Sophie Ericksen, Red Bull Marketing Director NZ, comments “Since Red Bull was founded in 1987, our brand proposition of ‘giving wiiings to people and ideas’ is still at the heart of everything we do. What has changed is how we communicate and the types of channels we now utilise to engage with our Red Bull audiences.”

Sophie continues, “When reviewing our media agency partnership in NZ, Hearts & Science not only showed depth of understanding of the Red Bull brand but strategically demonstrated how we can maximise both online and more traditional offline channels in today’s modern world. Their pitch response was exceptional as it was both data and experience driven, and we’re excited about the future partnership together.”

Jane Stanley, Hearts & Science CEO, comments on the exciting announcement, “Red Bull is one of the most highly regarded brands across the globe. A brand that not only launched a product back in 1987 but a completely new category and since then has gone on to lead the way in best-in-class branding and innovation. To be part of this incredible journey and the Red Bull family is very special to the Hearts & Science team.”

The Red Bull win adds to Hearts & Science’s growing client list which includes Bank of New Zealand, Contact Energy, Icebreaker and The Market. Since launching in late 2019, the unstoppable media and communications agency has consistently grown its client portfolio. Hearts & Science has recently been named the fastest growing media agency in New Zealand by RECMA.

