Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accenture launches Microsoft practice in New Zealand

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:36 am
Press Release: Accenture

Accenture New Zealand has further extended its support for Kiwi organisations with the launch of a dedicated Microsoft practice.

Head of Technology for New Zealand, Nick Mulcahy, said Accenture’s experience and track record of success as a global Microsoft partner offered a compelling match of global expertise and local knowledge for New Zealand businesses.

“This is a big development for us and indeed technology consulting services in New Zealand. We’re well-positioned for fast-paced growth and success.

“New Zealand organisations will get to benefit from unmatched global expertise, Accenture’s global strategic partnership with Microsoft and the success of Accenture’s Australian Microsoft Business Group.

“Combined with our local market leading expertise in ERP and cloud services for medium and large organisations, Accenture has unmatched capability to deliver mission-critical Microsoft ERP, CRM, and Azure projects.

“No other partner can deliver the strategy, deep industry-specific expertise, and broad array of tech services and people that Accenture can for New Zealand business.”

In May last year, Microsoft announced plans to launch an onshore datacentre in New Zealand giving organisations access to enterprise-grade cloud services, providing additional assurance around data sovereignty into the future.

Mr Mulcahy said the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted many businesses to advance their digital transformations more rapidly, and pervasively, than had been planned.

As many New Zealand businesses use Microsoft technology, Accenture was well placed to help them with their transformations.

“For a lot of businesses, last year was like that new pair of glasses. The pandemic was a moment of truth, forcing enterprises to look at themselves through a different lens.

“It raised the bar for how adaptable and how innovative organisations needed to be, and it revealed vulnerabilities that many had largely been able to ignore before. From inflexible work arrangements and fragile supply chains to untrustworthy information, COVID-19 showed businesses the limitations of how they have been operating.

“Businesses across every industry have had to dramatically accelerate their digital transformation timelines and pivoted faster than many previously thought they could. However, what we’ve seen is that the gap between those companies using technology effectively and those that don’t is widening.

“This has important implications for the commercial success of those companies that are falling behind with their transformations. According to our global research, the top 10% of companies in any industry using technology most effectively are outperforming the digital laggards by a factor of five.

“That means organisations need a technology partner that brings the experience, relationships and technical expertise to best meet their specific needs and digital capabilities.

“For some that will mean bridging the growing digital divide. For others, it’ll be the first step on their digital journey. Our growing New Zealand technology practice means we’re very well-equipped to serve both,” Mr Mulcahy said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Accenture on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 