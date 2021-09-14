Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs North Island Submits Response to Commerce Commission Draft Report on Retail Grocery Sector

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

Foodstuffs North Island (FSNI) has submitted its response to the Commerce Commission’s draft report on its market study into the retail grocery sector.

The Commerce Commission published its draft report on 26 July, with a preliminary finding that competition is not working well for consumers in the retail grocery sector.

Foodstuffs North Island is a 100% New Zealand owned co-operative, with 323 owner operated stores in communities across the North Island operating under the Four Square, New World, PAK’nSAVE, and Gilmours brands.

Chief Executive Chris Quin says this is an important moment for Foodstuffs North Island and the wider industry.

“There was a lot to consider in the draft report – but at its heart it’s about NZ customers and whether this market is working as well as it can for New Zealanders, a focus and outcome we can all agree on.

“We have deliberately not said much until now as there was a lot in the study, and we felt it was important to review it carefully, listen to feedback, and respect and engage with the Commerce Commission through its process in a considered way. Now that we have submitted our response to the draft report, it is the right time to talk about it.”

Quin reflected that FSNI has been on a customer driven transformation of the business for the last two and a half years, using customer insights to reset the business to ensure they have the right products in the right place on the shelf at the right value for customers.

“Our response to the draft market study report is another important step in that and an opportunity for us to change further and faster for consumers.

“As our submission makes clear, we accept the clear challenge to do better for New Zealand consumers and we and all of our stores are committed to making changes that improve outcomes for customers - meaningful change will happen faster as a result of this report.”

FSNI’s submission on the draft market study sets out a comprehensive action plan which, when implemented, will remove the barriers to market entry that are within its control and deliver better competition for the benefit of New Zealanders.

This action plan is focused on three core areas: meaningfully improving value for customers, developing a grocery code for the industry and improving the competitive landscape.

· FSNI will deliver value for customers by improving their ability to make informed shopping decisions by simplifying and clarifying its pricing and promotional practices and the terms of its loyalty programme, as well as committing to a consistent use of unit pricing. This will become a key part of FSNI’s continued customer driven transformation.

· FSNI will improve outcomes for customers by working with suppliers and the Government to develop a consumer focused grocery code for the industry to guide its dealings with suppliers and protect their freedom to support other retailers.

· FSNI will encourage competition and address barriers for new entry and expansion by making a commitment to end the use of restrictive land covenants and exclusivity provisions in leases, and immediately starting a process to remove all existing such clauses.

“This is a substantial action plan that we believe will collectively drive better outcomes for customers and improve the competitive landscape,” says Quin.

“Our offer of reform is a genuine one and we have made it at the earliest possible stage to support the Government and the Commerce Commission process.

“We are also engaging constructively on the key findings that we don’t agree with and believe are based on incomplete analysis. As some of the Commission’s draft recommendations are based on this analysis, it is important that the Commission has accurate information.”

FSNI’s analysis shows that its returns are less than half of what the Commission’s draft report states and are below the average return of supermarkets overseas.

“In particular, the analysis on FSNI returns which is at the core of a number of the Commission’s draft recommendations is incomplete. Our calculations on profitability, drawing on independent analysis show that FSNI’s average return on capital is less than half of what the Commission has calculated it to be (approximately 9 per cent, not close to the draft report’s close to 24 per cent) and as such FSNI earns a normal level of returns, being below the average of the Commission’s international sample of grocery retailers,” says Quin.

“The additional information we are providing demonstrates that the analysis the Commission is relying on doesn’t support some of its findings underpinning key draft recommendations, such as wholesale separation or state sponsoring of new market entrants.

“We have engaged as fully as we could in the time available with all of the options for recommendations that the Commission has put forward. We support and will implement a number of them through our action plan, but our submission also demonstrates that some of the draft recommendations will not produce better outcomes for customers.

“We look forward to continuing to constructively engage with the Commerce Commission as the market study process progresses.”

A copy of this media release and an executive summary of FSNI’s response are both available on the FSNI website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Foodstuffs NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 