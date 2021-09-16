Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rents Remain At An All-time High As Lockdown Fails To Slow Market

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 7:08 am
Press Release: Trade Me Property

New Zealand's national median weekly rent remained at an all-time high of $550 per week in August despite the country entering a nationwide lockdown, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index.

Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said August’s national median weekly rent matched the record high first seen in July and climbed 8 per cent on the same time last year. “With the nationwide Alert Level 4 lockdown in August, we would’ve expected to see prices slow considering the tenants and landlords were stuck at home for most of the month. Instead, the rental market charged on with every region in the country seeing an annual increase in rent.

“Records were broken in Southland ($395), Waikato ($500), Bay of Plenty ($560), and Canterbury ($490).”

Mr Lloyd said however, unlike prices, the Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions resulted in a marked drop in both market supply and demand last month, as prospective tenants could not view or visit properties under Level 4 restrictions.

“August saw a 18 per cent drop in the number of properties listed for rent onsite across the country when compared with the same month in 2020. Southland was the only region to flout this, seeing a 10 per cent increase in supply when compared with the same month last year.

“National demand also dropped by 16 per cent year-on-year in August, mirroring what we have seen in past lockdowns.” Mr Lloyd said there were some exceptions, with Marlborough (11%), Bay of Plenty (4%), Canterbury (3%), and Manawatū/Whanganui (2%) seeing an increase in demand last month when compared with August last year.

Looking ahead, Mr Lloyd said he expected the rental market would make a quick recovery. “New Zealand’s rental market has been running hot since we came out of our first nationwide lockdown in 2020, despite many predicting we would see it slow down. We’re expecting this time won’t be any different and we’ll see listing numbers make a swift recovery in the next couple of months.”

Auckland’s median rent sits at $595 for two months

In the Auckland region, the median weekly rent in August remained at $595 for the second month in a row. “This marks a 4 per cent increase on the same month in 2020.”

Looking at Auckland City alone, the median weekly rent was $570. “The most expensive districts in the region were North Shore City ($630), and Papakura ($620) and Manukau ($605).”

Auckland’s most expensive districts in August 2021

DistrictMedian weekly rent
North Shore City$630
Papakura$620
Manukau$605

Mr Lloyd said demand in the Auckland region was down by 23 per cent year-on-year. “Supply in the region was also down by 13 per cent when compared with August 2020 as Covid-19 restrictions brought the market to a halt.

“August’s most popular rental listing in Auckland was a four-bedroom house on West Lynn Road in Titirangi with a weekly rent of $690. It received 60 enquiries in its first two days onsite.”

Wellington rent reaches $600 for the second time

The median weekly rent in the Wellington region was $600 in August, up 9 per cent year-on-year. “This is only the second time we’ve seen rents in the Wellington region reach the $600 bracket after reaching an all-time high of $615 in January.

“Looking at Wellington City, the median weekly rent was also sitting at $600.”

Mr Lloyd said the median weekly rent in Porirua was higher than the city last month, at $650. “After overtaking Wellington City for the first time ever in July, the median weekly rent in Upper Hutt was $595 in August, making it the third most expensive district in the region.”

Wellington region’s most expensive districts in August 2021

DistrictMedian weekly rent 
Porirua$650
Wellington City$600
Upper Hutt$595

Mirroring the national trend, demand for rentals in the Wellington region in August was down by 25 per cent last month when compared with the same month in 2020, while supply was down by 16 per cent.

“The most popular rental in the region last month was a two-bedroom townhouse on Benge Crescent in Upper Hutt, for $490 per week. The property received 51 enquiries in its first two days onsite.”

Rent for small properties reaches new high

Mr Lloyd said the national median weekly rent for all house sizes saw an annual increase in August. “Small (1-2 bedroom) properties saw the largest rent increase in August, with their national median weekly rent up 13 per cent year-on-year to record high of $475.”

Rents for urban properties break records

When compared with August last year, the national median weekly rent for urban properties increased by 8 per cent, to a new high of $490. “In Christchurch, the median weekly rent for urban properties increased by a whopping 11 per cent, to $440.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Trade Me Property on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 