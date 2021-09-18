Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winners Announced For 2021 Organic NZ Awards

Saturday, 18 September 2021, 5:10 am
New Zealanders across the country celebrated the organic community tonight.

In an online event hosted by Ruud "the Bugman" Kleinpaste, six winners from across the organic sector were recognised for creating exceptional organic products that work for people, planet, wildlife, and the climate.

"Every award finalist and winner is making a huge difference. We are proud to showcase the hard work and commitment they've put in.

"Organics is a key part of the global agricultural future and your efforts are putting New Zealand on the map.

"Congratulations to all tonight's winners on behalf of Organic NZ magazine and Organic Week 2021," said Pete Huggins, Chair of Organic Week 2021.

Winners:

Organic NZ Leader of the Year Award
Cathy Tait-Jamieson from Biofarm

Organic NZ Farmer of the Year Award
Niva and Yotam Kay from Pakaraka Permaculture

Organic NZ Brand of the Year Award
Bostock NZ

Organic NZ Food Product of the Year 
ViBERi Organic Blackcurrant Powder

Organic NZ Beverage Product of the Year Award
IncaFé Organic Coffee

Organic NZ Non-food Product of the Year
Roots, Shoots & Fruits - Rootella

