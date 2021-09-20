Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two new directors appointed to WNZL Board

Monday, 20 September 2021, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

The Board of Westpac New Zealand Limited has announced the appointment of two new directors.

Sam Knowles joins the Board as an independent non-executive director from today.

“Few people in Australasia know the banking industry as well as Sam,” said incoming Board Chair Pip Greenwood.

“He was notably the chief executive at KiwiBank for the first nine years of its operation, but has also held senior roles at National Australia Bank and Bank of New Zealand.

“Sam has significant experience in governance, and currently holds directorships at Synlait Milk and a number of other companies.

“Banking is a highly complex and evolving field and it will be very useful to have Sam’s deep understanding of the industry available to the Board.”

Rob Hamilton also joins the Board as an independent non-executive director from today.

“Rob has extensive experience in financial services, finance and audit,” said Ms Greenwood.

“He recently stepped down as the Chief Financial Officer at SkyCity Entertainment Group after seven years, having spent much of his early career at First NZ Capital (now Jarden), where he moved through the ranks to head up the investment banking team.

“Rob is also a director at Tourism Holdings and Oceania Healthcare and is the deputy chair of the Board of Trustees at Auckland Grammar School.”

Ms Greenwood said Mr Hamilton and Mr Knowles would bring valuable specialist knowledge and skills to the Board.

“Directors of their calibre are highly sought after, and we look forward to harnessing their expertise.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has provided non-objection to both appointments.

Current Board Chair Jan Dawson announced in July that she would retire on 1 October 2021, and be replaced by Ms Greenwood.

The changes announced today follow the recent retirement of Malcolm Bailey, and the appointments of David Havercroft, Christine Parker and Michael Rowland as new directors.

“With Jan and Malcolm reaching the end of their tenures, we’ve lost some highly respected voices at the table,” said Ms Greenwood.

“However, I’m thrilled we’ve managed to secure the services of these new directors, who bring with them a wide range of skills and expertise. The Board looks forward to drawing on their fresh perspectives.”

More details about the Board can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 