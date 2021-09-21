Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sinking Lid On Hydrofluorocarbons

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

As part of moves to reduce the use of harmful greenhouse gases, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has released its third annual decision on special permits to import hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

HFCs are commonly used in air conditioning and refrigeration. Since 2019, the EPA has been working with users of these gases to phase down their imports, in line with Ozone Layer Protection Regulations.

About 20 percent (235,540 tonnes) of New Zealand’s total net imports of new HFCs each year are available for special import permits through a contestable pool. This year we received 16 applications, requesting more than three times the volume available for allocation.

The General Manager of the EPA’s Hazardous Substances group, Dr Chris Hill, says:

"HFCs are potent greenhouse gases that warm the atmosphere and contribute to climate change. Reducing levels of HFCs will avoid up to 0.4 degrees of global warming by 2100.

"I’m proud of the EPA’s role in reducing the importation and use of these gases which, in the end, is helping New Zealand meet its climate change goals."

New Zealand is signed up to the Montreal Protocol, an international agreement to phase out certain gases which damage the Earth’s ozone layer. In 2016, the Protocol was amended to ensure that industrialised and developing member countries reduce their HFC production and consumption over time. By 2036, HFC consumption will be 85 percent less than in 2020.

Read the decision on special permits for hydrofluorocarbons import (PDF, 306 KB)

Read more about the rules for hydrofluorocarbons

