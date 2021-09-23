Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Te Tai Tokerau Business Growth Accelerator Programme Aims To Accelerate Northland Startups

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc, in partnership with Creative HQ, is running a free business programme aimed at accelerating the growth of up to eight Tai Tokerau startups.

Delivered over ten weeks, the Tai Tokerau Growth Accelerator programme delivers focussed, expert support to improve business models, guiding participants in building for scale and preparing to raise capital through investment.

This is the fourth event of its type which Northland Inc has held, with the intention of supporting the growth of an entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Sophie Wiltshier, of Northland Inc’s Business Innovation and Growth team, says previous events have been successful in bringing together passionate, high quality Northland entrepreneurs. “We know that we have some incredibly talented entrepreneurs in Te Tai Tokerau, and through the start-up business programmes which we run we’re able to assist participants in preparing for high growth outcomes, and creating connections with experts, investors and likeminded individuals.”

Reflective of the region’s economic landscape, previous programmes have gained attendance from a wide variety of sectors represented by both the participating businesses and the panel. The technology sector was well represented, a clear sign of the growing tech community in Northland, and particularly in Whangārei.

The 10-week programme is run face-to-face around Tai Tokerau, with The Orchard Business and Event Hub in Whāngarei as the home base. Zoom options are available, making this accessible to all of Te Tai Tokerau’s scalable startups. The programme finishes with a Pitch Night, where participants have the opportunity to pitch their businesses to experienced business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs, some of whom have themselves been through Northland Inc’s accelerator programmes as part of their journey.

Applications for participants close on Tuesday 28th September, with the programme starting from Wednesday 6th October 2021.

Applicants are invited to contact Northland Inc for more information and to register through growth@northlandnz.com.

