Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DigiMax To Launch CommodityHawk -- AI Driven Commodity Price Trend Prediction Tool For Institutional Investors

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

ONTARIO CA, Sept 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement with Delphi AI Systems Inc ("AI") to utilize their previously developed, and currently enhanced artificial intelligence tools to track 10 separate commodities to predict price direction.

In a service that is similar to the CryptoHawk Price Trend Watch, CommodityHawk will be offered to institutional traders and commodity producers seeking to hedge inventory positions or profit from trading. The service will be available before the end of 2021 and will be priced at $US 1,000 per month for 4 commodities and $500 per month for each additional commodity up to a maximum of $3,500 per month. Since direct trials commenced at the beginning of 2021, CommodityHawk has demonstrated an ability to beat buy-and-hold strategies by a significant margin. Accordingly, this prediction tool provides an excellent return on the monthly cost for anyone trading $100,000 or more on average.

Commodity Hawk will be 100% owned by DigiMax but affiliate fees of up to 20% will be shared with Delphi dependent on the number of users they attract to the service. Both DigiMax and Delphi will use their growing global investor channels to share this highly valuable service with users.

DigiMax and Delphi will also commence work immediately on creating sister hedge funds (trading will be simultaneous in each) domiciled in Cayman Islands and in the US. The Cayman fund will likely be available first as it will be registered as a related fund to its Crypto Hedge Fund whereas the US fund will require new registration. At least one of the funds is expected to be operational on or before the end of 2021. These funds will be owned on an equal basis between Delphi and DigiMax and will be enabled to trade all commodities on behalf of unit holders of the fund.

About Delphi

Delphi Analytics is a decade-old technology company that utilizes a variety of data analytics, models and machine learning to generate algorithms to increase predictability and outcomes in trading and corporate financial risk management. Delphi constructs proprietary algorithms and indices (termed AiCi's = Artificial Intelligence Confidence Indices) as well as develops AiCi's for specific/custom use.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 