Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BlinkPay Signs Industry API Agreement With BNZ

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: BlinkPay

“Whāia te iti Kahurangi kia tūohu koe me he maunga teitei”

Homegrown Māori fintech start-up, BlinkPay Global Group Ltd, today announces the signing of its first Application Programming Interface (API) Bilateral Agreement with Bank of New Zealand.

BlinkPay Chief Executive and founder Daniel Karehana (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Paoa) says, “As one of the first bilateral contracts signed for access to Payments NZ APIs, it signals a positive step towards bringing new payment services to the NZ market for the benefit of NZ consumers.”

Notes Karehana, “It means BlinkPay can begin working with BNZ, using its market-leading API capabilities, to provide convenient and secure online payment services to NZ consumers and companies.”

Says Karehana, “BlinkPay’s initial products to market are Blink PayNow and Blink AutoPay which enable one-off and recurring payments to be made via BNZ's secure Payment NZ specified APIs. Both payment products offer easy, fast, secure and low-cost alternatives for business and consumers.”

Continues Karehana, “We are delighted BNZ are committed to supporting the industry’s commitment to NZ’s emerging fintech sector. We have worked with BNZ over a significant period to achieve this link for a new service, and we share BNZ’s desire to protect data and ensure customer consent is captured.

Adrian Smith (Ngāpuhi), BlinkPay’s Head of Product says, “BlinkPay’s digital services will be delivered in partnership with your bank. Unlike other services that enable you to make payments online, BlinkPay will not require you to provide your online banking login details. This act normally results in customers unwittingly breaking their bank’s terms and conditions, which could leave them responsible for any losses to their account. Using BlinkPay’s products will ensure this doesn’t occur.”

About BlinkPay

BlinkPay Global Group Ltd is a leading NZ Open Banking gateway. It is Māori-owned, managed and funded. It is registered with Amotai’s supplier diversity program and received assistance from Te Puni Kōkiri.

BlinkPay is at the forefront of developing payment services in NZ for Open Banking, which has been adopted in a number of countries and is delivering innovations in payments and services that utilise customer financial data.

BlinkPay is one of the first Māori owned businesses to be involved in this sector.

For more information, go to www.blinkpay.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BlinkPay on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 