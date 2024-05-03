Omoda Jaecoo Named The Fastest Growing Automotive Brand Worldwide

Omoda Jaecoo has announced its new rank as the fastest-growing automotive brand in the world, setting new standards for excellence and innovation with a highly competitive fleet.

The Chinese automotive giant announced their latest sales figures at the 18th annual Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (25 April – 5 May 2024), with Omoda Jaecoo global sales volume exceeding 160,000 units – the fastest ever for an automotive brand in just one year.

The announcement is based on both market expansion results and sales data released during the conference in China. It took the two brands just five months to reach the 50,000-unit milestone and another three months to hit 100,000 units.

“This accolade is a testament to our commitment to providing vehicles that deliver the best of tech, innovation, and style. We’re only at the beginning of our journey in Aotearoa and we’re excited to be taking Kiwis on that with us,” says Sheldon Humphries, Country Manager of Omoda Jaecoo in New Zealand.

Starting from just $29,990, the Omoda C5 is available in both a turbocharged 1.5-litre and a more powerful 1.6-litre engine, along with advanced technology such as the dual 10.25-inch screens and an AI voice command system, adding a futuristic touch to any ride.

The Omoda E5 BX is priced from $47,990 and is currently the lowest recommended retail price for a full battery electric vehicle in the New Zealand market. The Omoda E5 features an eco-friendly lithium iron-phosphate battery with a 430km range and rapid 30% to 80% charging in just 28 minutes.

Omoda Jaecoo is represented in 40 markets worldwide, with 873 dealer showrooms across its dealer network.

For more information, please visit www.omoda.co.nz

