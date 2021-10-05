Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

One Central Development Continues At Pace

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Fletcher Building


All Fletcher Living homes currently under construction in the latest development stage of One Central, Christchurch have been sold and will be ready for their new owners to move in over the next six months.

Steve Evans, Chief Executive of Fletcher Building’s Residential & Development division says, ”We are very proud of the role we are playing in the rebuild of Christchurch and in particular, the One Central development.

“From the outset of this development, the goal has been to bring people and vibrancy back to the heart of the city and with over 250 Fletcher Living homes in One Central sold, and a further 101 in the next stage, significant progress is being made.

“A huge sense of responsibility comes with being a partner in a project such as this and we constantly check ourselves to ensure we are playing our part as well as possible. Part of this includes ensuring the development continues at pace for the people of Christchurch.”

Fletcher Living and Ōtākaro have agreed that Ōtākaro can offer up to three of the 14 Super Lots to other developers if this results in a better outcome in terms of speed of delivery.

“Both Ōtākaro and Fletcher Living believe that making the Super Lots available to other developers may further support Christchurch’s aspirations for faster delivery of homes and residents in the city.”

“The Super Lots concerned are along Manchester Street, and have been designated as high-density residential developments with ground floor commercial. We believe other developers may take different approaches to this type of mixed-use development. This will allow us to continue focusing on delivering the other Super Lots.”

“There is a great community developing at One Central and look forward to continuing our role through to completion. Our next stage of construction commences this year with homes available for sale in early 2022,” says Mr Evans.

Ōtākaro will go to market shortly with the initial two blocks that are bordered by Lichfield, Manchester and Cashel Streets, and Hereford, Manchester and Worcester Streets,” says Chief Executive, John Bridgman.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak we have seen a noticeable upswing in interest in higher density inner-city living in Christchurch, fuelled by investors and people moving to Christchurch who have enjoyed the attractions of inner-city living elsewhere.

“So it makes sense to see what other styles of homes could be developed to attract more inner-city residents in this desirable area just one block from our main street.”

Fletcher Living is about to start construction on another two Super Lots comprising of 101 homes. This includes the construction of the first of the Super Lots along Manchester Street.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fletcher Building on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 