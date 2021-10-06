Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Co-operative Bank Wins Most Satisfied Customers

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Co-operative Bank

The Co-operative Bank has won Canstar’s 2021 Most Satisfied Customers award.

The Co-operative Bank was the only bank this year to earn a 5-star overall satisfaction rating. The Bank also boasts a further six 5-star ratings, outperforming its competitors in nearly every category.

With its 0% p.a. for six months on balances transfers and low account fees as well as great customer service, the bank also achieved the Canstar award for Most Satisfied Credit Card Customers and for the second year in a row came out on top for customer home loan satisfaction.

These outstanding results follow the Bank recently becoming New Zealand’s first bank certified as a B Corporation (B Corp™), demonstrating its commitment to customers, the community, and the environment.

The Co-operative Bank’s Interim Chief Executive Bevan Miller said the Canstar awards along with the B Corp status show the bank is walking the talk in doing right by its customers.

“As a customer owned co-operative, respecting our customers, our staff and the environment is incredibly important to us and something we’re proud of.” The international B Corp certification recognises businesses that meet better standards of social and environmental performance – working towards reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of high-quality jobs, to balance profit and purpose.

“It’s not enough to simply run a successful bank. We have a responsibility to help improve the lives of our customers, staff, and communities.” Canstar surveyed more than 3,500 New Zealanders, across a range of categories, to measure and track customer satisfaction across eight of the country’s banks.

“Even though we’ve scored a cut above the other banks, our work isn’t done – we want to keep proving to more New Zealanders that we’re a bank they can trust and a bank they want to be a part of,” Miller said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Co-operative Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>



IRD: GST October Filing Deadline To Be Extended

Taxpayers will have an extra week to file and pay GST and income tax currently due on October 28 this year. This is in response to Inland Revenue's systems shutting down for their final Business Transformation release from 3pm Thursday 21 October until the start of business on Thursday 28 October... More>>



Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 