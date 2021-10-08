Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry’s Fury At Legal Risks Over Vaccine Certificates

Friday, 8 October 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality NZ agrees with the use of vaccine certificates to get back to normal business after 90% of population is vaccinated but industry’s fury is growing, that after everything it has been through, the Government is now pressuring it to run the risk of breaking laws.

CEO Julie White said the organisation advised the Government in a submission yesterday on its vaccination certificate scheme, that a specific law was needed to exempt companies from the Bill of Rights, Privacy Act and Human Rights Act.

“We support vaccination certificates, because we’re desperate to open, but the Government must pass a law that protects us from legal action and costs.

“Delta is here to stay so we need a way out. Reaching a 90% vaccination rate will allow businesses to operate again. So we support vaccinations, and using vaccination certificates.

“Our members are frustrated and angry that the Government has left this so late, putting us under pressure to do something drastic, without legal protection.

“They know we’re desperate - we’ve sacrificed $24m a day in following the Covid19 health response. Our survival is at stake, and dozens have already closed for good.

“But our members can’t afford to run this system, bear the brunt of public antagonism, and risk breaking the law.”

White said the situation was far more complicated than the government proposal appreciated.

“If our members start using certificates to deny entry they will immediately breach three pieces of legislation. There are members of the public just waiting to take a hospitality business to court,” she said.

The Hospitality NZ commentary on the Government’s plan detailed the problems not identified in the plan:

Using health and safety laws would require each business or venue to justify discrimination based on a health and safety assessment specific to its venue, and it is doubtful that such assessments can legally be used to support a society-level health objective.

Discriminating against non-vaccinated people will be a prima facie breach of the Bill of Rights provision that people can refuse medical treatment. The threshold for a breach is low and there is no certainty about how a Court would judge.

Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination on grounds of things such as pregnancy, religious and ethical beliefs, and political opinion. The use of vaccine certificates is likely to be challenged on these grounds.

A certificate scheme is likely to require divulging medical information and unique identifiers, which run contrary to values in the Privacy Act, though the scheme itself might not be in breach.

A public health order mandating that hospitality workers must be vaccinated provides no guidance on how to comply without breaching employment laws.

“Without protection of a law, businesses, workers, the public and the Police will all face legal uncertainty and costs in trying to carry out a certificate scheme,”White said.

Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not-for-profit organisation that supports over 3,000 members. To find out more visit www.hospitality.org.nz, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:

Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>


Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 