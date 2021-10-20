Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Golden Mile Announcement Fails To Consider Key Stakeholders

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Progress Wellington

Progress Wellington agrees with Let’s Get Welly Moving (LGWM) that the Golden Mile is the retail and hospitality heart of the central city – but it won’t be that without due considerations of impacts on retail and hospitality if the Golden Mile business case progress without due consultation.

“It is all well and good for LGWM to announce that the detailed business case is progressing for the proposed Golden Mile changes. But we’re yet to see and haven’t seen the details of this business case,” says Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford.

“We would welcome further detailed conversation with LGWM on how the changes will impact Golden Mile businesses and urge LGWM to undertake these conversations in good faith -as they said they would during the meeting with Progress Wellington on 15 September.”

Barry Wilson, Convenor of SOS Courtenay Place says “Courtenay Place businesses are outraged at this announcement. We spoke to LGWM yesterday and we were told no announcements were progressing at this stage. We feel we have been duped and pushed aside.

“Hospitality businesses through the Golden Mile are hurting already and this is a slap in the face. Simply put Courtenay Place has been shunned and ignored. The business that are the thriving heart of the Golden Mile have been betrayed and deserve far more respect.”

Simon Arcus, Chief Executive of Wellington Chamber of Commerce says “Right now it’s tough for many businesses, the impact of a prolonged and ongoing Level 2 is significant and uneven. As highlighted by WellingtonNZ this week, changing COVID levels have seen a reduction of 30-40 per cent of people in the Wellington City CBD on weekdays. The current environment for retail and hospitality businesses across the city must be considered.

“We urge Wellington City Councillors, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Waka Kotahi/NZTA decision makers to go and seek out conversations with those it impacts, before voting on this proposal - those business along the Golden Mile and surrounding streets.”

