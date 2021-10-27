Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Leadership For Voice Of Medicinal Cannabis

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 8:27 am
Press Release: NZMCC

The industry voice for medicinal cannabis has a new team to help drive the next phase of development.

Sally King, executive director of the New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council (NZMCC), says its recent annual general meeting saw Steve Wilson of Kāriki Pharma elected as chairman, with Zoe Reece of OraPharm as deputy chair and Nigel Slaughter of Ligar as secretary/treasurer.

The remainder of the board is drawn from the council’s broad membership and consists of Tim Aldrige of Puro, Tara Creaven-Capasso of Caduceus, Carmen Doran of Helius Therapeutics, Kate Flynn of Cannasouth and Rob Mitchell of Rua Bioscience.

Steve Wilson says the coming year will see exciting developments for the medicinal cannabis industry with many of the council’s members bringing their first life-changing products to New Zealand patients.

“I’m looking forward to seeing innovative dose forms and many formulations targeting a broad range of conditions,” Mr Wilson says. “I’m keen to see the council exploring ways in which we can support and advance our members’ access to important international markets, taking our uniquely New Zealand grown and made products to the world.”

The council will continue to liaise closely with the Medicinal Cannabis Agency to promote the young industry.

“There are several pressing issues around the interpretation and workability of the new regulations, which we are working to resolve, and many areas where we can improve access for patients and support innovation and development.”

Mr Wilson paid tribute to retiring chair Manu Caddie of Rua Bioscience, who co-founded the council in 2018.

“Manu created a broad-based, collaborative group representing all parts of our burgeoning industry,” he says, “Manu’s inclusive leadership style drew together a wide range of members over the past three year - growers, manufacturers, advisors and specialist service companies – something I hope to continue.”

 

The New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council (NZMCC) www.nzmcc.nz was established in 2018 to draw together and represent the interests of the new medicinal cannabis industry in New Zealand.

2021/2 NZMCC Board Members

Chair: Steve Wilson, CEO, Kāriki Pharma

Deputy Chair: Zoë Reece, CEO, Ora Pharm

Secretary/Treasurer: Nigel Slaughter, CEO, Ligar

Board Member: Tim Aldridge, CEO, Puro New Zealand

Board Member: Carmen Doran, CEO, Helius Therapeutics

Board Member: Tara Creaven-Capasso, Director, Caduceus Medical Development

Board Member: Kate Flynn, Portfolio Manager, Cannasouth

Board Member: Rob Mitchell, CEO, Rua Bioscience

Executive Director: Sally King, NZMCC

 

