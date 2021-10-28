Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PrefabNZ Announces Name Change To Offsite NZ

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 3:11 pm
Press Release: OffsiteNZ

From this week, PrefabNZ will be known as Offsite NZ to reflect the industry’s expanding depth and breadth in providing much-needed, high-value, sustainable solutions for the residential, commercial and infrastructure building sectors.

In today’s high-demand and increasingly expensive building climate, offsite manufacturing is growing in innovation and appeal, and is a far cry from the prefabricated buildings of the 1950s.

Various terminology is used to describe prefabrication, modern methods of construction and offsite building. The commonly used term ‘prefab’ conjures up images of temporary homes, tiny homes, flat pack and secondary dwellings. While this is an important and valid part of the construction sector, it does not cover all parts of it.

Chief Executive Scott Fisher explains why the name needed to change.

“When people hear the word ‘prefab’ their first thoughts might be of cold, damp classrooms. That kind of association is a stumbling block to starting credible conversations about the need for the building and construction industry to embrace innovative technology, systems and processes.”

“The name change comes after much consideration and broad discussion with stakeholders, including members, non-members, officials, policymakers, the public and the wider construction sector,” says Fisher.

Board Chair Toni Kennerley says the name change is a strategic move and supports the organisation’s vision for the sector.

“Our vision is for offsite construction in New Zealand to be mainstream, and that productivity is high, and value is created for clients and society. The change to Offsite NZ supports this vision and has broader appeal to the wider construction sector.”

Offsite NZ will keep its existing modern branding with strapline “The heart of innovative construction”. The organisation will continue to be the loudest voice promoting the benefits of offsite manufacturing to the wider construction sector, the government and public.

About OffsiteNZ:

Offsite NZ is a non-profit membership organisation that informs, educates and advocates for innovation and excellence in offsite design and construction in New Zealand. Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and we are the heart of innovative construction in New Zealand.

