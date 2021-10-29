Convenient Consultation Service Now Available With Premium Jewellery And Diamond Stockist

Diamonds.co.nz, New Zealand’s premier online provider of high-quality jewellery and diamonds, makes it easier than ever before to purchase the diamond engagement ring of your dreams by offering a convenient in-person and online consultation service.

Traditionally, those in the market for new jewellery, engagement rings, and wedding rings could spend hours, if not days, browsing jewellery stores looking for the ‘perfect’ piece without knowing what they truly desire. Diamonds.co.nz is attempting to make that a problem of the past by ensuring those in the market for diamonds could access an exclusive service that helped them narrow down their options.

According to spokesperson Claudia Rau, their ‘book a consultation’ service was designed to make jewellery buyers feel at ease in an unbiased and pressure-free environment when receiving help with the purchasing process.

“We know how daunting it can be to shop for jewellery in a store with other customers and salespeople when you’re not sure what you want or need extra help. By booking a consultation, we can talk about your options one-on-one, whether that includes trying on a full range of signature ring settings or looking at custom design options.”

Claudia Rau says that consultations are available at all COVID-19 alert levels, with modifications made to suit the current level.

“During alert levels three and four, we offer convenient virtual consultations. When we can open safely, we provide in-person consultations with diamond and jewellery experts at our Auckland CBD and Pukekohe locations for convenience.”

To book your consultation or learn more about what Diamonds.co.nz has to offer, visit www.diamonds.co.nz or phone 0800 88 88 37.

About Diamonds.co.nz

Diamonds.co.nz was founded by Paul Bunker GG GIA, who boasts close to four decades in the diamond and jewellery industry. Paul’s goal was to create a reputable and premier provider of online jewellery and diamonds at globally competitive prices. Now, Diamonds.co.nz is proud to offer their customers the best pricing while never compromising on quality.

